MARYLAND NEWS – Supporters rally at Montgomery County Public Schools after Department of Education cuts

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Supporters from across the Washington, D.C. area came out in support of teachers and students on Wednesday. These protests spanned the entire day and were sparked by the extreme cuts made to the Department of Education. Supporters from the Washington, D.C. area held walk-ins in and around schools and Parks.

Parents, teachers, and students walked the entrance to Takoma Park Middle School beginning at 7:30 AM waving signs and chanting, “Feed our students, not the rich.” Special education teacher Teri Kanu said, “I want to make sure that everyone knows that public schools matter, our students matter, and the work that we are doing as educators in our schools and our communities is of value. A strong education system builds a strong community.”