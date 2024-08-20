MARYLAND NEWS – Shooting occurs at a gathering in Baltimore; Anthony Martin killed and 7 wounded

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

A shooting at a gathering in east Baltimore on Sunday evening resulted in one fatality and seven injuries. According to Police Commissioner Richard Worley, the incident involved multiple shooters and occurred near a park. The victim, 36-year-old Anthony Martin, was killed, while the others, aged 21 to 46, were reported in stable condition. Police found multiple firearms at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the violence, urging those with information to come forward and stressing the need for accountability. He also highlighted the broader issue of gun proliferation in the city, stating that such acts of violence are a consequence of the easy access to firearms on the streets.