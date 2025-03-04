MARYLAND NEWS – Security guard charged with murder after shooting inside a restaurant near University of Maryland

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A security guard in Prince George’s County Maryland has been charged with murder after a shooting inside of a restaurant Saturday night that left one man dead. Murwanashyaka Francois, 54, was charged with second-degree murder after shooting Ricardo Clemons Jr.,45. Police have reported that they went to the restaurant in the 2300 block of University Boulevard which is close to the University of Maryland, College Park.

At around 8:25 PM, there were reports of an altercation going on at a local restaurant. When the police eventually arrived on the scene, Clemons Jr. was found suffering from a gunshot wound and he was pronounced dead. The initial investigation revealed that Francois, who was a security guard at the restaurant, alledgedly shot Clemons Jr. during the altercation and that the gunshot wound was the cause of his death. Francois is currently being held in custody at Prince George’s County Department of Corrections. Police are requesting that anyone with information regarding the shooting reach out to them at 301-516-2512 or they can submit an anonymous tip at 1-866-411-8477.