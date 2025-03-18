MARYLAND NEWS – Police use genealogy to arrest suspect in cold case murder of Kathyryn Donohue

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Maryland police in Prince George’s County have arrested someone nearly 50 years after the body of 31-year-old Kathryn Donohue’s body was found in Glenarden, Maryland. The now principal suspect Roger Brown, 82, was taken into custody at his home in North Carolina and was charged with first-degree murder and rape in connection with the murder of Donohue.

Investigators used new developments with DNA found at the crime scene. Prince George’s County police chief Malik Aziz said, “Thanks to advancements in forensic science and technology, as well as the dedication of our homicide detectives, we were able to uncover new evidence that led to the suspect’s arrest.” Investigators said there is no known connection between the victim and the suspect.