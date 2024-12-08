MARYLAND NEWS – Mother taken into custody in alleged drowning of 3-month-old child

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Early Sunday morning, a woman in Montgomery County, Maryland, was taken into custody as the prime suspect in the alledged drowning of her 3-month-old child inside her home. Montgomery County police have launched a homicide investigation, but have yet to release any evidence in the case.

The Baltimore medical examiner has started an investigation into the death of the child. They are examining other potential causes of death, such as previous abuse or issues like dehydration or malnutrition. There are no new updates in the case, but members of the community have expressed shock at the severity of the crime and the young age of the victim.