MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County reports enormous 7% drop in crime

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Montgomery County, Maryland, has reported a 7% drop in crime rates, according to County Executive Marc Elrich. In his final media briefing, Elrich highlighted a 6% reduction in property crimes, a 15% decrease in motor vehicle theft, and a 43% drop in carjackings. Homicides also fell, with 19 reported in 2024 compared to 29 in 2023, alongside a 19% decline in shootings.

While optimistic, Elrich cautioned against declaring victory, stating, “The numbers are good, but I’m not a big fan of declaring victory. The numbers are still too high.” He credited the use of advanced technology, such as license plate readers, drones, and traffic cameras, for the reductions, emphasizing the county’s commitment to protecting its citizens.