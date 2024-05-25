MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County Public Schools teachers face layoffs due to budget cuts

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

Montgomery County passed a $7.1 billion budget for fiscal year 2025. Montgomery County Public Schools requested a $3.352 billion budget and received $3.3 billion from the council. Montgomery County Public Schools has stated that there may be potential job cuts for teachers due to budget shortfalls.

In a statement, Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando said, “I am deeply troubled by the lack of funding and the potential long-term consequences for our students, educators, and the County as a whole.” He continued, “We must do better to ensure that every child in Montgomery County has access to a high-quality education and that our educators have the resources and support they need to succeed.”





