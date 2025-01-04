MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County Police focus on officers’ mental health after policeman crisis on Sunday

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Montgomery County Police Department is ramping up efforts to identify and support officers struggling with mental health challenges. On Sunday night, the department resolved a 15-hour incident involving a distressed officer, who was safely hospitalized and provided care.

Police Chief David McBain stated, “We’re doing a much better job at identifying officers with issues and working to get them healthy and back on duty.” Chief psychologist Michael Uh praised the department’s progress, describing it as “something I always hoped for and am very, very happy to see.”

Uh emphasized the importance of mental health support, particularly given the stressful nature of police work, and highlighted its critical role in maintaining public safety.