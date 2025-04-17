MARYLAND NEWS – Montgomery County announces new grants aimed at deterring bias and hate crimes

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Montgomery County has announced that $1.2 million in grants will go toward non-profits and faith-based organizations to boost security and deter hate crimes. The grants will be used to add or expand security services, upgrade security planning or training, and add new security cameras.

Since 2019, the county has committed over $4.1 million for security grants. Beginning this year, the grant funding can now be applied to the county’s “MoCoConnect” program. This will also allow owners of security cameras to register them with the Montgomery County Police Department. Registering the cameras only enables investigators to know if the camera is present at your location and easily request video evidence should an incident occur. Data from the Montgomery County Police Department’s data shows that from 2024 483 incidents were reported and 60% of those were “school-related.”