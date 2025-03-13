MARYLAND NEWS – Measles case confirmed in Howard County, Maryland after child dies in Texas

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A positive measles case was detected in a resident of Howard County, Maryland. The resident traveled internationally through Dulles International Airport. The Maryland and Virginia health departments announced the case on Sunday and said that they have been looking into anyone who could have come in contact with the virus.

The agencies also issued a warning to travelers who passed through the international area in Terminal A at Dulles on March 5th between 4 and 9 PM about the threat of potential exposure. People traveling on transportation to and from the main terminal and the baggage claim may have been exposed. The Maryland Department of Health also warned people of possible exposure for anyone who visited the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department in Columbia on March 7th between 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM. This case has no relation to the measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico. Around 200 measles cases have been reported in Texas and 50 have been reported in New Mexico.

Health experts are advising anyone who believes they have been exposed to isolation at home and contact their health providers.