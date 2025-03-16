MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland officials decry Trump’s plans to cancel FBI’s move to Greenbelt

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A member of Maryland’s delegation has pushed back against President Donald Trump’s comments signaling that the FBI’s move to Greenbelt in Prince George’s County is being scrapped. Senator Chris Van Hollen said that moving the FBI to a new headquarters was about ten years in the making. In a statement, Van Hollen said, “This would be a great disservice to the men and women of the FBI to try to change the current decision, which is that both for mission reasons and security reasons, the FBI headquarters should move to Greenbelt, Maryland.”

While speaking to the Department of Justice Friday Trump called for the relocation plans to stop and said that the agency should not be moving “three hours away” to Maryland which he called “a liberal state.” Van Hollen went on to say that he will “fight to make sure that the Greenbelt decision stands.” Last year many officials in Prince George’s County boasted about the relocation of the FBI headquarters claiming that it would be extremely helpful in advancing the economic prosperity of the county. Construction on the new facility is not expected to begin until 2029 and FBI staff are expected to move into the new building in around 2036.