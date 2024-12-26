MARYLAND NEWS – Maryland man, Darin Burns, Jr., killed in Christmas Day crash

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Wednesday morning there was a single-car crash in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The man involved was killed and has recently been identified by the Prince George’s County police. According to police the man killed in the single-car crash was 27-year-old Darin Burns Jr. He was driving southbound on Duley Station Road at around 3:30 AM when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree.

The officers who responded to the scene found Burns inside the vehicle and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash and are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers or submit a tip.