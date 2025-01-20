MARYLAND NEWS – Man arrested in Montgomery County double homicide case

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Montgomery County Police have arrested a man in connection with the double homicide of a man and woman found within half a mile of each other. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Kaloyan Dimov Stoev, was taken into custody.

The first body was discovered inside a car at an intersection around 3:15 AM, with bullet holes visible on the vehicle. Later that morning, at approximately 7:40 AM, officers responded to a hotel on 2 Research Court, where they found a woman’s body with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Police spokesperson Carlos Cortes stated, “Our detectives are on the scene, determining whether or not these two cases are related. At this point, we just don’t have that information.” Evidence was scattered across the parking lot, and bullet holes were visible on cars at the scene. Cortes reassured the community that there was no immediate threat to public safety and confirmed that investigators were reviewing security footage.