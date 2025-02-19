MARYLAND NEWS – Leader of the Zizians linked to six deaths

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer



The leader of the cult-like group Zizians has been linked to six murders across three states. She is currently being held without bail while facing multiple charges, including trespassing. Authorities arrested her on Sunday, assisted by Jack LaSota and two others. She is scheduled to appear via video conference for a bail hearing in Allegany District Court.

A judge ordered that she be held without bail, citing her as a flight risk. Allegany County State’s Attorney James Elliott revealed during the hearing that LaSota had previously faked her own death. Authorities also described her as the leader of an extremist group connected to numerous deaths.

During her court appearance, LaSota claimed she was homeless and had no means of travel. She also stated that she was in “a mild state of delirium” due to not being provided a vegan diet and, therefore, unable to eat. Throughout the hearing, she maintained her innocence, telling the judge, “I haven’t done anything wrong.”