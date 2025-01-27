MARYLAND NEWS – FedEx driver hospitalized after truck catches fire

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

A FedEx driver was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after a major crash on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, Maryland. The crash caused the delivery truck to flip onto its side and catch fire.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue arrived at the scene around 7:30 PM. First responders discovered the FedEx truck on fire and overturned in the highway median. Emergency personnel extinguished the flames and extracted the driver, who was transported to a local hospital with serious traumatic injuries.

A second vehicle was involved in the crash, but its occupants did not require hospitalization. Officials evaluated the second driver at the scene and determined their injuries were not severe.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police. Few details about the incident or those involved have been released to the public.