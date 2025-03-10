MARYLAND NEWS – Democrats file a complaint over ‘No More’ campaign in Maryland

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Democratic party in Maryland is calling on the state’s elections officials to open an investigation into an online effort that is targeting the current governor Wes Moore. The website NoMoore.org has used its website and social media presence on platforms like Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter) to critique the governor on issues like the state budget, taxes, and other issues. The Democratic Party sent a 14-page complaint to the Maryland State Board of Elections, questioning whether the effort violates state election laws. The website and its followers have the clear intent to oppose Governor Moore’s re-election by sharing campaign material with incomplete authority lines and likely did so without registering with the State Board of Elections.

The identity of those who began this effort and its organizers remain unknown and are the subject of much speculation around the State House. An email sent Friday to an address listed on the organization’s social media accounts elicited an unsigned email response a short time later. The email stated, “We are fully compliant with Maryland law and will register with the appropriate agency when we reach the required thresholds.” The director of candidacy and campaign finance Allen Norfleet confirmed the receipt of the complaint on February 26th. Norfleet also said, “Our office has begun working on the investigation.”