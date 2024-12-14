MARYLAND NEWS – Charges dropped against students accused of hate crime at Salisbury University

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Prosecutors have officially dropped hate crime charges against 12 out of 15 defendants in the Salisbury University case involving students implicated in an attack. The 15 defendants allegedly lured a man off-campus to an apartment where he was beaten and called a homophobic slur. The Wicomico County attorney stated that it had “reviewed the evidence gathered during the investigation, and we have charged as appropriate in light of that evidence.”

Police had initially reported that the defendants were facing hate crime charges for targeting the victim, because of his sexuality and allegedly luring him with the promise of sex with a 16-year-old. Maryland’s age of consent is 16 in most cases. However, the victim was beaten until he sustained a broken rib and severe bruising. The name of the victim has not been disclosed in court documents.