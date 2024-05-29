MARYLAND NEWS – BWI airport employee, an “insider threat”, brought loaded gun to airport

Mariah Cain, Staff Writer

A loaded handgun was detected among a Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport retail worker’s belongings Sunday by Transportation Security Administration agents. The handgun was found as the worker scanned his belongings at the checkpoint on his way to work. The worker has been cited with firearm charges and his airport identification badge has been seized which prevents him from working at the airport.

TSA’s Federal Security Director for Maryland Christopher Murgia said, “This was a good catch on the part of our TSA officers as it addressed a possible insider threat situation. Similar to passengers, individuals who work at the airport are prohibited from bringing any prohibited items onto the secure side of the checkpoint.” He continued, “We are always on alert for employees who may have possible bad intentions, which could possibly represent a threat to aviation security.”





