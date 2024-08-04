MARYLAND NEWS – Bodycam footage of Senator John Fetterman’s high speed crash, released

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Body camera footage released on Thursday captures the moments following an early morning crash involving Senator John Fetterman (D- PA) and his wife in Maryland. The video shows a Maryland State Police trooper approaching the Fetterman’s vehicle, requesting identification, and documenting the incident. According to the official crash report, Fetterman was deemed “at fault” for the accident that occurred in early June, with a witness noting that his car was traveling at a high speed before rear-ending another vehicle.

The accident took place near exit 1 for I-68 in Hancock, Maryland, where Fetterman’s Chevrolet Traverse collided with a Chevrolet Impala. Both cars were significantly damaged, and the front airbags in Fetterman’s vehicle deployed. All parties involved, including Fetterman, his wife Gisele, and the Impala’s driver, were taken to the hospital. The Impala’s driver sustained a minor injury, while Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder. Both the Senator and his wife were released from the hospital later that day.