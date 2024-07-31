MARYLAND NEWS – Body of missing 6-year-old, Fawzan Hassan, found in Gaithersburg pond at Bohrer Park

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Detectives discovered the body of six-year-old Fawzan Hassan in a pond at Bohrer Park in Gaithersburg, Maryland, following a 24-hour search. Hassan, who was non-verbal with autism, went missing while playing at the park during a community event on Saturday. His family immediately contacted the Montgomery County Police Department, which initiated a large-scale search involving over 200 people, including multiple agencies and community volunteers.

The search employed drones and canines, although divers were not used due to poor water visibility. On Sunday, Neal Nightingale, a Silver Spring parent of an autistic child, joined the search and found Hassan’s body in the water. Nightingale shared his sorrow and fear, emphasizing the impact of the tragedy. Officials held a press briefing to update the community and requested any further information about the incident.