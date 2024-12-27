MARYLAND NEWS – Ben Cardin steps down from the Senate, replaced by Angela Alsobrooks

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Senator Ben Cardin has been on a farewell tour in recent weeks and officially gave his last speech on the Senate floor. However, the senator’s speech made it clear that stepping down does not reflect a desire to end his career in politics. While Cardin has not yet determined what he will do next, he has made his intent to continue his nearly 60-year career in politics clear. Cardin thanked his supporters in a statement, saying, “I’m proud of what I’ve been able to accomplish. It was 18 elections—people trusted me.”

Cardin’s resignation follows his announcement in May 2023 that he would not seek re-election. His departure has allowed Angela Alsobrooks to become Maryland’s first Black female senator. Alsobrooks, a former Prince George’s County Executive, defeated former Governor Larry Hogan for the seat in the November election. Cardin also expressed concerns that if Trump regains the presidency in 2025, the political atmosphere will become increasingly divided.