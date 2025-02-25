MARYLAND NEWS – Anne Arundel closes government shuts down some public services after ‘cyber incident’

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Government buildings in Anne Arundel County Maryland closed on Monday following a cyber incident. Officials said that the closing was, “ due to an ongoing cyber incident of external origin.” The county provided no other details regarding the incident which was first brought to the public’s attention on Saturday. The “precautionary measures” being taken were being taken to ensure the safety of its computer systems. In a news release, the Anne Arundel County government said, “Telework-eligible employees are expected to work remotely using Google or internet-based systems. Emergency and essential employees must report for work at their usual times in consultation with their supervisors. All employees should consult with their supervisors to determine appropriate work assignments based on IT systems availability.”

The county’s public Library locations and public schools were not impacted by the “cyber incident” and will be operating normally. The Department of Recreation and Parks amenities include regional parks, which are also operating normally. Curbside collections for trash in the county are set to continue as scheduled. However, all the recycling centers around the landfill in the county closed. Some in-person services such as AARP tax preparation have remained closed and residents are being encouraged to contact the county department for help. The full impact of the incident is still being detected.