MARYLAND NEWS – ALERT! – 7,500 pounds of raw pork produced in Baltimore recalled

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The Department of Agriculture recalled approximately 7,500 pounds of raw pork sausage produced in Baltimore, Maryland, due to a lack of federal inspection. The affected products were manufactured between October 3 and December 19 and distributed to restaurants and retailers in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania.

The recall involves 10-pound cardboard boxes containing “Old World Italian Sausage,” labeled as either “rope” or “link.” The products bear the establishment number “EST. 10827” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The sausages were produced by Baltimore-based Impero Foods & Meats Inc. Consumers are advised to discard the products or return them to their place of purchase.