MARYLAND NEWS – Aisha Braveboy projected primary winner for Prince George’s County Executive, Hawkins refuses to concede

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The unofficial election results that have been posted online state that Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy has won the Democratic primary for county executive during a special primary election Tuesday. Braveboy accumulated 43.06% of the vote as of Wednesday and has surpassed eight other candidates. Beraveboy declared victory at a watch party alongside Maryland Governor Wes Moore. In a statement, Braveboy said, “ As your next county executive, I will find opportunities in local government, for all of our federal workers, our contractors, those who receive grants.” However, another candidate Calvin Hawkins has yet to concede. The primary election was set to finish the county executive’s term started by now Senator Angela Alsobrooks at the end of 2022. The seat became available after Alsobrooks beat out Larry Hogan for the Senate seat during her term.

The nine Democrats and three Republicans were on the ballot in their respective primaries. Alsobrooks endorsed Calvin Hawkins who has garnered 20.22% of the votes as of Wednesday afternoon. Hawkins released a statement saying, “At this time, while the current totals may suggest an unfavorable outcome, I am not conceding. A significant number of votes remain uncounted, and it is crucial to let the electoral process unfold properly and transparently. Every vote matters, and the integrity of our democracy depends on ensuring that each ballot is carefully counted and verified.”