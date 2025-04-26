MARYLAND NEWS – A brother and his uncle are charged in the murder and burial of a Maryland mother

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Two men have been arrested after the body of a missing Maryland mother was found on Thursday, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Charles County detective officers worked with Prince George’s County police department to locate the body of 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra. They found her body buried in a heavily wooded area just outside the Cedarville State Forest. A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Diane Richardson said, “The area where she was found was about 50 yards outside of the forest. And it was about 40 yards in a wooded area. And she was buried about 5 feet to 6 feet below the ground.” Guerra was initially reported missing by her boyfriend on April 2nd after she had not been seen since March 31st. Since then, detectives have been interviewing witnesses, reviewing digital evidence, and following leads to find her. Deputies have said that her boyfriend, Keycy Robinson, Alexi Barrera Rosa, 24, was arrested and charged with murder. He is pending extradition to Maryland currently.