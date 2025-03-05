ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Zoe Saldana claps back at Emilia Pérez critics in her Oscars speech

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Zoe Saldaña responded to a reporter who had critiqued her recent film Emilia Pérez in the press room following her Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress. The reporter, who was Mexican, set up their question by first addressing the controversy that surrounded the movie from the angle of trans people and female empowerment. They then said, “But less has been said about Mexico, which is the heart of it.”

The reporter asked Saldaña her thoughts on that, a topic they said was “really hurtful for us Mexicans.” Saldaña responded by saying, “First of all, I’m very, very sorry that you and so many Mexicans felt offended. That was never our intention. We spoke and came from a place of love, and I will stand by that.” She went on to say, “I don’t share your opinion,” Saldaña continued. “For me, the heart of this movie was not Mexico. We weren’t making a film about a country. We were making a film about four women. And these women could have been Russian. They could have been Dominican. They could have been Black from Detroit. Could have been from Israel. Could have been from Gaza. And these women are still very universal women that are struggling every day at trying to survive systemic oppression and trying to find their most authentic voices.” Despite garnering tons of controversial attention and disparaging comments, Emelia Peréz won two Oscars and swept multiple categories at the Golden Globes.