ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Zendaya sparks engagement rumors at Golden Globes

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Zendaya’s red carpet appearance at the Golden Globes has fueled speculation about her relationship with Tom Holland after she was seen wearing a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

Despite her loss at the awards, fans focused on the possible engagement. When asked directly, Zendaya shrugged and offered no confirmation. Bulgari, her usual jewelry provider for such events, has not issued a press release about the ring, adding to the intrigue.

Zendaya and Holland, who met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, have been a fan-favorite couple, but neither has commented on the engagement rumors.