ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean Combs of assault drops lawsuit

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The woman who accused Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13 has officially dropped her lawsuit against both men. Court records show that the voluntary dismissal notice was submitted on Friday. The case was dismissed “with prejudice,” meaning it cannot be refiled.

This decision comes less than four months after the lawsuit was initially filed. The case made national headlines due to its disturbing allegations, including claims that the woman, then a minor, was lured by a limousine driver outside the MTV Video Music Awards in 2000 and later assaulted at an after-party.

The woman, identified as “Jane Doe” in the lawsuit, did not disclose her reasons for dropping the case. Jay-Z had strongly denied the allegations, with his attorneys seeking dismissal. Following the lawsuit’s dismissal, Jay-Z called the claims “frivolous, fictitious, and appalling,” adding, “I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma my wife, my children, my loved ones, and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

Sean Combs remains entangled in multiple lawsuits alleging physical assault, rape, and other misconduct. He is currently being held in a New York City jail, awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.