ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – “Twins Peaks” director David Lynch dies at 78

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

David Lynch, the acclaimed director of surrealist films and TV shows such as Blue Velvet and Twin Peaks, has passed away at the age of 78. Lynch’s death was confirmed on his official Facebook page, where his family released a statement. The statement read, “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch. We would appreciate some privacy at this time. There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.’ It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

The family has not responded to requests for further comment. Lynch’s nearly 50-year career in cinema was marked by distinctive films featuring surreal situations, fragmented timelines, and supernatural elements. In 2006, he was awarded the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival and received an honorary Oscar in 2019.

In 2024, Lynch revealed that he had been diagnosed with emphysema after years of smoking and that he would remain largely housebound to avoid illnesses such as COVID-19. Despite his diagnosis, Lynch reassured his supporters, saying, “I am filled with happiness, and I will never retire.”