ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh expecting first child

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Tebow, are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the joyous news in an Instagram post, with Demi-Leigh saying, “We are just so excited and so over the moon.” Tim expressed gratitude, calling parenthood a “privilege” and praising Demi-Leigh’s loyalty and determination as qualities that will make her an incredible mom.

The couple, married since January 2020, revealed that Demi-Leigh, a former Miss Universe, is 16 weeks pregnant. Both are looking forward to embracing parenthood and continuing their deep partnership in this new chapter of their lives.