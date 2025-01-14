ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – The death of “Soul Man” Sam Moore at 89

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Sam Moore, renowned for his work as part of the 1960s duo Sam & Dave and his powerful voice on hits like “Soul Man” and “Hold On, I’m Comin’,” has passed away at the age of 89. According to his publicist, Jeremy Westby, Moore died Friday morning in Florida due to complications from surgery. No further details have been released.

Moore, an artist admired by legends such as Al Green and Bruce Springsteen, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. In a heartfelt Instagram tribute, Springsteen said, “Over on E Street, we are heartbroken to hear of the death of Sam Moore, one of America’s greatest soul voices.” He added, “He was filled with stories of the halcyon days of soul music, and to the end had that edge of deep authenticity in his voice I could only wonder at.”

Sam Moore leaves behind his wife, daughter, and two grandchildren.