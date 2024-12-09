ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – The billion dollar economics of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The final performance of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour took place on Sunday, officially making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, with an estimated $2.2 billion in revenue. The tour included 152 shows across 51 cities.

The tour’s success significantly boosted the economies of many host cities, generating substantial revenue for tourism, hospitality, and restaurant industries. However, the tour also sparked controversies surrounding ticketing and pricing, raising concerns about monopolization in the ticketing industry, with companies like Ticketmaster at the center of the debate.