ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Sean Combs’ lawyers seek a fair jury with knowledge of “multiple sexual partners”

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Sean Combs’ attorneys have allowed prospective jurors at his upcoming federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial to be questioned about their views on drug and alcohol abuse as part of the screening process. Potential jurors will also be asked about their opinions of “people with multiple sexual partners.” In a letter sent on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Arun Subramanian wrote that they had met with federal prosecutors and discussed their respective potential juror questionnaires, but could not come to any agreement.

Subramanian gave both sides until Friday to file their proposed questionnaires and told them the questions would be distributed to prospective jurors at the end of the month. Jury selection is set to begin May 5th in Manhattan’s federal court, with opening statements scheduled to begin on May 12th.