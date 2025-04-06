ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Sean Combs hit with new sex trafficking charges a month before trial

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday, federal prosecutors added two charges to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ indictment and said four additional accusers are expected to testify against him. The expanded allegations claim that Combs engaged in sex trafficking with multiple women as recently as last year. A superseding indictment accuses Combs of using force, fraud, or coercion to compel a woman to engage in commercial sex acts from at least 2021 to 2024.

The indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Manhattan also alleges that Combs was involved in transporting the woman and other people, including commercial sex workers, to engage in prostitution during the same period. The new charges are in addition to the racketeering, conspiracy, and sex trafficking charges filed against Combs when he was arrested in September. This increases the total number of charges against him from three to five. In a court filing, federal prosecutors claimed that the racketeering conspiracy charge involves an allegation that Combs sex-trafficked three victims and forced a fourth, one of his employees, into sexual activity with him.