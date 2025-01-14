WORLD NEWS – Princess Kate announces cancer remission diagnosis

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Tuesday, the Princess of Wales, Kate, revealed that her cancer is in remission, marking a major milestone in her recovery. In a heartfelt announcement shared on social media, she expressed relief and gratitude to those who supported her, including her husband, Prince William.

“As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal,” the Princess wrote. She described chemotherapy as “tough” and a “shock,” while also commending the staff at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received treatment.

The Princess has long been an advocate for cancer care, frequently engaging with the Royal Marsden Hospital in her royal duties. While she shared limited details about her diagnosis and prognosis, her announcement has sparked an outpouring of support on social media, with many well-wishers expressing hope for her continued recovery.