ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Popular influencer Alix Earle apologizes for past racist social media comments

Zoe Mckey, Staff Writer

Alix Earle, a popular TikTok star with millions of followers, issued an apology for using a racial slur in posts she made at the age of 13 on ask.fm. Earle, now 23, explained that she did not understand the offensive nature of the word at the time and expressed deep regret for her past actions. She emphasized that her past language does not reflect her current values and apologized for the hurt her words have caused, acknowledging that she should have addressed the issue sooner.

The apology comes after online users brought up screenshots of Earle’s old posts, prompting some of her followers to ask for an explanation. Earle, who gained fame in 2023 for her candid social media content, including viral “get ready with me” videos, stated that she allowed too much time to pass before addressing the issue, which led to false rumors spreading. She also clarified that she had not attempted to trademark her old tweets or lost brand deals due to the controversy. Earle’s situation highlights ongoing concerns among Black creators about the frequent exposure and quick forgiveness of white influencers’ past racist remarks.