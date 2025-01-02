ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Mr. Beast ennounces his engagement

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Wednesday, famous YouTuber Mr. Beast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, announced his engagement on Instagram with the caption, “Ya boy did a thing.” Donaldson proposed to his girlfriend of nearly three years, Thea Booysen, on Christmas Day, surrounded by their families.

The couple first met in 2022 through mutual friends in South Africa, where Booysen is from. Donaldson praised Booysen in an interview, saying, “When we were first introduced, it came through right away how brilliant Thea is.” The couple made their relationship public later that year at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

While the pair has shared little about their wedding plans, the announcement has garnered significant attention from fans and media outlets alike.