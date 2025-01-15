ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Michelle Obama to skip Trump’s inauguration

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Former First Lady Michelle Obama has announced she will not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration. This marks the second high-profile event she has declined to attend, following her absence from Jimmy Carter’s state funeral last week.

While no official reason was given, Michelle Obama has been a vocal critic of Trump, campaigning against him in the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections. In her 2018 memoir, she described her shock at Trump’s 2016 victory. Other former First Ladies, including Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, are expected to attend the inauguration.