ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Leslie Odom Jr. is set to reprise his role in “Hamilton” on Broadway

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Leslie Odom Jr., who is most known for his role in the mega-hit Hamilton, has announced that he will be reprising his role as Aaron Burr, saying that the role, “gave me life.” He will officially return to his role at the Richard Rodgers Theatre from September 9th through November 23rd.

In an interview, he said, “I was born on the stage of Richard Rodgers in so many ways. It gave me life in a way,” he tells The Associated Press. “I’m really looking forward to it.” Both Odom and Lin Manuel Miranda left the show in July 2016 after the same performance. Odom has performed with the cast of Hamilton since its premiere in early 2015 off-Broadway. He said, “I look back on it fondly, I do. It was the start of so much for me. It was the start of a career that I always dreamed of. It’s just the beginning. It’s the genesis.” He estimates that he performed as Aaron Burr around 500 times, but never got bored of the role saying, “It still had revelation for me, and it still gave me reason to look a little deeper and focus a little harder.”