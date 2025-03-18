ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Junior Bridgeman basketball and business star for the Milwaukee Bucks dies at 71

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Junior Bridgeman was a standout player who led Louisville to a Final Four, was a star for the Milwaukee Bucks, and then launched a successful career as a businessman. He bought stakes in restaurants, publishing, and his former NBA team, the Milwaukee Bucks. Bridgeman passed away on Tuesday. He was 71 years old.

Bridgeman was a fixture in Louisville even after his time there as an athlete. During his time at the University of Louisville, he was heavily involved in the business community on campus. Bridgeman was also a longtime franchisee for Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants, at one time operating more than 450 locations in 20 states, the university said. He became a bottler for Coca-Cola and bought Ebony and Jet magazines, the school said.

The mayor, Craig Greenberg, said the city had “lost a kind, generous, and groundbreaking legend.” In his statement, Greenberg called Bridgeman a “self-made billionaire,” and said that he would be remembered most “for his quiet, impactful assistance to others in need” as well as his love for his family and his “never-ending support for our community.”

According to media reports, Bridgeman suffered a medical emergency during a fundraising event Tuesday. Bridgeman is survived by his wife and children Eden, Justin, and Ryan.