ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Judge allows woman accusing Jay-Z and Diddy of raping her at 13 to proceed anonymously

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

In October, a woman accused Sean “Diddy” Combs and Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter of raping her when she was 13 years old. In December, a federal judge announced that the plaintiff would be allowed to remain anonymous as the lawsuit proceeds.

Carter has denied the allegations and filed a motion earlier this month requesting the plaintiff’s identity be disclosed or the suit dismissed. However, on Thursday, U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres upheld the plaintiff’s request for anonymity, citing the highly sensitive nature of the allegations and the depression, PTSD, and seizure disorder the plaintiff has suffered as a result of the assault.

The judge noted: “The balance of these factors will certainly shift as this case proceeds, especially if and when the parties engage in discovery in earnest.” She advised that the decision may be revisited at a future date.