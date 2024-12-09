ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Jay-Z accused of participating in the rape of a 13-year-old alongside Diddy

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Jay-Z has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl in 2000 alongside Sean “Diddy” Combs in a new lawsuit. Jay-Z claims the lawsuit is an extortion attempt and an effort to defame his character.

The rapper revealed that he had privately sued the woman’s lawyer last month and later issued a public statement denying the allegations. In his statement, he said, “These allegations made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion, so no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!”

These accusations come ahead of Sean Combs’s trial, scheduled for May 2025.