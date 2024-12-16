ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Jamie Foxx hospitalized after celebrating his birthday

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

On Friday, Jamie Foxx was reportedly hospitalized in Beverly Hills after celebrating his birthday. Foxx received stitches following an altercation that prompted a police response. Authorities arrived at the high-end Chinese restaurant where Foxx was dining and reported an assault with a deadly weapon at around 10:10 PM. The police did not find the weapon but confirmed that a physical altercation had taken place between two different parties at the restaurant.

A spokesperson reported, “Jamie Foxx was at his birthday dinner when someone from another table threw a glass that hit him in the mouth. He had to get stitches and is recovering.” Foxx has been recovering well, and on Sunday, he posted on Instagram with the caption, “The devil is busy… but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”