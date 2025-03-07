ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – “Hamilton” the musical cancels all showings at the Kennedy Center

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The hit musical Hamilton has officially canceled its 2026 run at the. Kennedy Center. This is in response to Trump’s decision to take over the institution last month. According to a statement made by a producer of the show Jeffery Seller, “The recent purge by the Trump administration of both professional staff and performing arts events at or originally produced by the Kennedy Center flies in the face of everything this national center represents.” This statement goes on to explain that these performances were canceled for financial reasons. It was also said that there would be great personal losses for the cast and crew of the new administration to suddenly re-negotiate or cancel the performances on its own accord.

The new president of the Kennedy Center Richard Grenell said that the move was a “publicity stunt that will backfire.” In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Grenell said that Lin-Manuel Miranda, “is intolerant of people who don’t agree with him politically.” His post went on to say that Miranda and Sellers, “don’t want Republicans going to their shows.” Hamilton now joins a growing list of shows and artists that have canceled their performances and cut ties with the Kennedy Center.