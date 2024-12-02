ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Elton John’s eyesight fading as he begins his new musical

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Elton John attended the opening night of the musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada in London on Monday. The singer-songwriter wrote the score for the new musical, but was unable to attend any previews due to an infection that caused vision loss, leaving him limited to one eye. In an interview at the performance, John stated, “It’s hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it and, boy, it sounded good tonight.”

John has not disclosed the specifics of the infection, but revealed that he contracted it in early July. After four months, he had completely lost sight in his left eye. However, he remains optimistic about making a full recovery, noting that it will take considerable time and patience