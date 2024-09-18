ENTERTAINMENT NEWS — Doctor in Matthew Perry’s death case appears in court after plea deal

Annmarie Akpan, Staff Writer

Dr. Mark Chavez, one of two doctors charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death, appeared in federal court in Los Angeles on Friday following a plea deal. Chavez, 54, has agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to distribute the anesthetic ketamine and will cooperate with prosecutors. He is required to surrender his medical license, passport, and refrain from practicing medicine.

Chavez’s plea deal comes as part of a broader investigation into Perry’s fatal overdose involving multiple individuals and another doctor, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, who is also charged in the case. Chavez faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing.