ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Diddy says he is feeling nervous as jury selection begins

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Jury selection in the federal trial that will determine the future for Sean “Diddy” Combs is underway, nearly seven months after the once highly influential pop culture figure was indicted for racketeering conspiracy, transportation to engage in prostitution and sex trafficking. The crimes reportedly has spanned over 20 years. Combs has continually denied all allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

After an introduction from Judge Ann Subramanian on Monday, prospective jurors were called to the courtroom one by one to review their answers to questions with the court and the parties. Before entering the courtroom, each juror was asked to review a binder of people and places that are expected to come up at trial to identify if the potential jurors have any connection. The parties can also make a motion to strike a juror for cause after they have been questioned. They can also call back a juror later in the day if necessary.