ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Celebrities lose homes in California wildfires

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

The devastating California wildfires have claimed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Jeff Bridges, Mel Gibson, Paris Hilton, and Billy Crystal. Sir Anthony Hopkins shared on Instagram that his wife lost two homes in Pacific Palisades, emphasizing, “The only thing we take with us is the love we give.”

Paris Hilton confirmed losing her Malibu home, and reports suggest that a property belonging to Adam Brody and Leighton Meester was also destroyed, though the couple has not confirmed this. While many celebrities have found alternate accommodations, they continue to raise awareness and provide resources for others who have lost everything in the fires.