ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reach divorce settlement after 8 years

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have finally reached a divorce settlement after eight years, bringing an end to one of Hollywood’s most protracted and contentious divorces. Both Jolie and Pitt signed the agreement on Tuesday, though some legal disputes between the two remain unresolved.

Jolie initially filed for divorce in 2016, citing allegations that Pitt physically abused their children during a private jet flight from Europe. While the FBI investigated the allegations, no charges were brought against Pitt.

The divorce settlement includes an agreement to forgo any future spousal financial support but provides no other specific details. Of the couple’s six children, only the 16-year-old twins remain minors, with custody still under court jurisdiction. Jolie’s lawyer stated, “Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

Jolie and Pitt were together for 12 years and married for two before their separation.