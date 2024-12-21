ENTERTAINMENT NEWS – Blake Lively sexual assault accusations against co-star erupts in “It Ends With Us” controversy

Laila Kirkpatrick, Staff Writer

Blake Lively has accused her co-star, Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment, on the set of their film It Ends With Us. Lively claims that Baldoni not only assaulted her, but also created a hostile work environment and attempted to tarnish her reputation when she reported her concerns.

The California Civil Rights Department revealed that the situation became so disruptive that a meeting was called on January 4th to address the issues threatening the film’s production. The meeting included film executives, Lively, Baldoni, and Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, denies the allegations, labeling them “categorically false” and a “desperate attempt to fix her negative reputation.” He cited Lively’s public statements and actions during the film’s promotional campaign as contributing factors to online criticism.

Lively has stated that she hopes her legal action will shine a light on the prevalence of sexual misconduct in the workplace and encourage others to speak out.